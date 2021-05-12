Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) Quiet Period To End on May 19th

Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RPHM) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Reneo Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPHM. SVB Leerink began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,455,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Niall O’donnell acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last 90 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.