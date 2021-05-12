Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 142,677 shares.The stock last traded at $32.92 and had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

