REPO (REPO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $182,201.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. REPO has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $182,201.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded up 133.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00551045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00255102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.28 or 0.01221220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $512.16 or 0.00979926 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

