Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 3.19% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

