Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

DHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $898.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

