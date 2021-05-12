Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,238 shares of company stock worth $2,500,857 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.