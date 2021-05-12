Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UGE. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on UGE International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

CVE UGE opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million and a P/E ratio of -22.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$3.24.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

