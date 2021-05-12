Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 12th (AMZN, BCEI, BNTX, CAT, CMI, CNHI, CPRX, DE, DPW, ETN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 12th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price raised by Truist from $45.00 to $54.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $291.00 to $358.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $25.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $11.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $389.00 to $455.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $168.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price reduced by Truist from $226.00 to $168.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $179.00.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target increased by Noble Financial from $5.00 to $7.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $53.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Truist from $119.00 to $133.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $115.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $170.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$81.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$79.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $60.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Truist from $42.00 to $29.00.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$68.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$5.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $28.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $184.00.

