Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canfor (TSE: CFP) recently:
- 5/3/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
- 4/23/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00.
- 4/12/2021 – Canfor is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
Canfor stock traded down C$1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,072. Canfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current year.
