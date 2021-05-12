Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canfor (TSE: CFP) recently:

5/3/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Canfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Canfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

4/23/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00.

4/12/2021 – Canfor is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

Canfor stock traded down C$1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,072. Canfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

