Research Analysts Set Expectations for AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APP. Truist began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.