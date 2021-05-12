Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

