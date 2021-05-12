Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (ARCT, CEC1, CWC, DRI, EOAN, EVK, FME, G1A, OSUR, OTRK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 12th:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc alerts:

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €4.20 ($4.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €58.80 ($69.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €73.50 ($86.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.