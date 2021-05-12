Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Construction Partners (ROAD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) recently:

5/11/2021 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

5/10/2021 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

5/3/2021 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

