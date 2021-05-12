Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KIGRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) recently:

4/30/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – Kion Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/31/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Kion Group Ag has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

