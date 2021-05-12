Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently:

4/26/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/7/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/6/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/3/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

4/1/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.