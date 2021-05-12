Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently:
- 4/26/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/23/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/14/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 4/7/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/6/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/6/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/3/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 4/1/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
