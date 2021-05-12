Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clene (CLNN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN):

5/10/2021 – Clene is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Clene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

5/3/2021 – Clene is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Clene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/27/2021 – Clene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/26/2021 – Clene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/21/2021 – Clene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/15/2021 – Clene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/12/2021 – Clene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $433.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

