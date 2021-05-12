Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.60 Million

Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $68.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $278.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.24 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $289.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

