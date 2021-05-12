Retirement Group LLC Acquires 16,950 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,571. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

