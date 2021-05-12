Retirement Group LLC Acquires 38,994 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,075,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,779. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.