Retirement Group LLC Buys 6,050 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,160. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.