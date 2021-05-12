Retirement Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 17,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

