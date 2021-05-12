Retirement Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock traded down $12.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.56. 106,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.61. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

