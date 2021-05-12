Retirement Group LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14,591.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. 764,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,377,858. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

