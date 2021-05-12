Retirement Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.50. 479,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

