Reviewing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80%

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.55 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 4.12 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -0.80

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 934.48%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 232.37%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.