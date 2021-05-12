Reviewing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.39 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 9.95 $21.64 million $0.57 31.25

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

