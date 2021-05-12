Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Tops $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $66.07 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

