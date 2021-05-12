Revolve Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

RVLV opened at $50.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $59.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

