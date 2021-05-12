ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Announces Earnings Results

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,708. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

