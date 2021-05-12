Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

