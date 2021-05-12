Rigel Finance Price Tops $34.65 on Major Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 23% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $145,507.82 and approximately $22,758.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.65 or 0.00069137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars.

