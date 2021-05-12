Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rose 21.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 287,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,562,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $634.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

