Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $32.26. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $610.77 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

