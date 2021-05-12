RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.18 and traded as high as C$20.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 1,153,597 shares.

REI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.98.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

