RioDeFi Price Tops $0.11 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $28.13 million and $4.95 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

