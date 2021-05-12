Rise 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,043.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Rise has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $21,043.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00022087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005172 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00076773 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,713,603 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

