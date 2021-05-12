Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

