Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down C$4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.52. 110,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,565. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.97.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

