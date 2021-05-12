Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RBA traded down C$5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 273,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,869. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

