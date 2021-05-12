Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:RBA traded down C$5.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.36. 273,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 39.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

