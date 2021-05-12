Ritocoin (RITO) Market Cap Hits $856,956.36

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $856,956.36 and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,591,383,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,323,291 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.