Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.28. 39,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

