Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 407,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.