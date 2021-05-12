Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $38.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 11.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.05. 24,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,393. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

