Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 222,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,155. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

