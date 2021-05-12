Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 81,217 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,217 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.65% of Pentair worth $67,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

