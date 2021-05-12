Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.19% of Aptiv worth $69,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.85. 21,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.15.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

