Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 102,311 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $77,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $220.30. 10,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average of $214.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

