Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 237,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Itron comprises about 1.1% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.80% of Itron worth $71,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Itron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. 4,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

