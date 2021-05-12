Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 60,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $35,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.44. 11,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average is $254.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.67 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

